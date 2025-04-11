IMTs to be established in 10 districts: CM Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) The Haryana government will establish Industrial Model Townships (IMTs) in 10 districts of the state to give a boost to industries, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday.

This initiative will help realize the dream of not only 'Make in India' but also 'Make in Haryana', thereby strengthening the state's economy, he said.

Saini said that in order to lay a strong foundation for a developed India, the state government is standing with entrepreneurs at every step.

Projects like IMT Kharkhoda are taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Make in India' and a developed India towards fruition, he said, according to an official statement here.

He said that the government will issue all types of NOCs within 15 days through a single-window system upon online application by entrepreneurs.

If there are any obstacles in the process, the state government will resolve them and ensure the issuance of NOCs within 30 days, he said.

Saini was presiding over a review meeting on the progress of the Maruti Suzuki plant in Kharkhoda in Sonipat on Friday, an official statement said.

Maruti Suzuki India had in February said it has commenced commercial production at its Kharkhoda facility in Haryana.

The foundation stone for the facility, was virtually laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

According to the official statement, MD, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, welcomed Nayab Singh Saini on his visit to the plant in Kharkhoda.

According to the state government statement, praising the working style of the Haryana Government, he said that all required facilities are being provided promptly, enabling Maruti Suzuki to establish the Kharkhoda facility in record time.

Meanwhile, Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hisar on April 14 to inaugurate flight services from the Maharaja Agrasen Airport and to lay the foundation stone of the 800 MW Supercritical Power Plant in Yamunanagar.

The Prime Minister's visit will further accelerate the pace of development in the state, he said.

Saini said that to further accelerate the economy, there will be a growing need for power in the future. To meet this demand, the state government is focusing on increasing electricity generation through solar energy, coal-based plants, and nuclear power projects, he said.

He added that in the past 10 years, the Prime Minister has paid special attention to road infrastructure, power generation, and systemic reforms, which has significantly boosted industrial growth across the country.

"We are all witnessing the dream of 'Make in India' turning into reality," he said. PTI SUN MR MR