In APAC region, 75 pc CFOs see AI agents as revenue drivers: Salesforce report

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) As many as 75 per cent of chief financial officers (CFOs) surveyed in the Asia-Pacific region believe AI agents will drive revenue and fundamentally transform business structures, according to new research from Salesforce released on Tuesday.

The findings highlight a shift in AI strategy, moving from cautious spenders to strategic investors, with financial leaders betting on AI not just for cost-cutting, but as a crucial engine for long-term revenue growth.

"APAC CFOs report AI agents both reduce costs and boost revenue by taking on routine and strategic tasks. 75 per cent of APAC CFOs believe that AI agents will not only cut costs, but drive revenue. CFOs implementing AI agents expect agents will increase company revenue by almost 20 per cent," the report said.

More than half (63 per cent) of those surveyed described their AI strategy as conservative five years ago, a figure that has plummeted to just 3 per cent today.

Artificial intelligence has evolved from an emerging technology to a critical tool for long-term growth, not merely cost-cutting.

One-third of the region's CFOs now classify their approach to AI as aggressive.

The research surveyed 261 CFOs globally, including 60 respondents across the APAC region. PTI ANK TRB