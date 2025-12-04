In 'concrete' action to curb air pollution, MPCB shuts down 19 RMC units in Mumbai region

Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has ordered the shutdown of 19 ready mix concrete plants, which serve construction projects, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for violating environmental guidelines and contributing to deteriorating air quality levels.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the board said the enforcement action followed a compliance survey that found multiple facilities operating without proper dust control systems, emission management mechanisms and statutory permissions.

The MPCB stated that multiple teams were already conducting physical inspections across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and strict enforcement will continue through the winter months.

According to the statement, the MPCB currently operates 32 continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) across the MMR, including Mumbai, adjoining Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Panvel.

Of these, 14 stations are run through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) from these stations is publicly displayed on the Central Pollution Control Board's online dashboard and broadcast through media platforms, it said.

In addition, 22 mobile air quality monitoring vans have been deployed across Maharashtra to identify pollution hotspots, transport corridors and industrial clusters. These vehicles have also been assessing emissions in areas with a high density of ready mix concrete (RMC) units, and violations would trigger strict environmental action, the MPCB cautioned.

The board further said it had issued revised operational guidelines for RMC plants in October 2023 and had now begun reviewing their on-ground implementation.

During the compliance survey, four RMC units in Deonar and Govandi (in Mumbai) -- Om Global Operation, SSG Ltd, Rambha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Unity Construction Pvt Ltd -- were ordered to shut operations, while three have deposited a bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh each, said the statement.

Similarly, the MPCB directed action against unauthorised metal furnaces operating in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Sion. These units in Mumbai have been instructed to cease operations and the BMC has been asked to initiate dismantling measures, the board said.

Mumbai Port Trust authorities have been instructed to impose preventive restrictions in the Wadala-Mahim belt after emissions were detected during monitoring exercises, according to the statement.

A total of six RMC units each in Thane and Navi Mumbai and nine in Kalyan were found flouting norms and subsequently ordered to close operations, the board said, taking the total number of shutdowns to 19 plants across the MMR.

MPCB insisted it has intensified its pollution control campaign and will continue enforcement drives against non-compliant industries.

Board officials, including member secretary M M Devendra Singh, were personally involved in field inspections and appeals have been made to industries to cooperate with regulatory norms, said the statement.

Notably, an RMC unit produces pre-mixed concrete - a mix of cement, water, aggregates (such as crushed sand, gravel, or crushed stone) -- for use in construction projects.