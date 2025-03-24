In 'dry' Gujarat, state govt earns Rs 94 lakh revenue from liquor sale at GIFT City

Gandhinagar, Mar 24 (PTI) The state government has earned Rs 94.19 lakh in revenue from the sale of liquor to employees working at Gandhinagar-based Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) where alcohol consumption has been permitted since December 30, 2023, the assembly was informed on Monday.

In a reply to a starred question regarding license given for the sale of liquor at GIFT City asked by Congress MLA Amit Chavda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio, told the house that as of January 31, 2025, people have consumed 3,324 bulk litre spirit, 470 bulk litre wine, and 19,915 bulk litre beer at the fintech hub.

Gujarat is a "dry" state where manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor are prohibited, but the government made an exemption for GIFT City in 2023.

Liquor sale licences at GIFT City have been given to two entities -- West India Recreation Projects Pvt Ltd and The Grand Mercury, stated the government reply.

People working at the fintech centre have been allowed to consume alcohol within prescribed norms from December 30, 2023, and licences were given to the two entities on January 9, 2024, and January 10, 2024, respectively. The state government has earned a revenue of Rs 94.19 lakh from the sale of liquor at GIFT City, it said.

Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat, the home state of Mahatma Gandhi, since its formation in 1960.

However, in an attempt to provide a "global business ecosystem" at GIFT City, the state government lifted the ban on sale of liquor in its premises. The government changed the rules to allow `wine and dine' facilities in the GIFT City area to provide a "global business ecosystem to global investors, technical experts and national and international companies" which operate from the centre.

Under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and those coming up in the future) at GIFT City are to be given permits for wine and dine facilities. However, such establishments are not allowed to sell liquor bottles to people.

Liquor access permits are also given to owners and employees of companies at the business district besides temporary permits to visitors who desire to go to such hotels and restaurants to consume alcohol.

The government has also allowed outsiders visiting Gujarat to buy liquor from authorised outlets after obtaining a temporary permit. PTI KA PD RSY