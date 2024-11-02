Manickam Tagore questions logic behind decision to hike prices of 8 essential drugs

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority's recent decision to increase prices of eight commonly-used drugs and sought the establishment of an independent review committee to assess the real impact of the price hike.

In the letter, Tagore said he was writing to express his concern regarding the recent decision by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) to increase the ceiling prices of eight commonly-used drugs by 50 per cent.

"While I understand that the government cited 'extraordinary circumstances' and 'public interest' as reasons for this increase, I believe it is crucial to clarify the rationale behind such a significant decision," the Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar said.

"This price hike affects vital medications for conditions like asthma, tuberculosis, bipolar disorder, and glaucoma, which are essential for millions of citizens," Tagore said.

Many patients and their families already face financial challenges in accessing necessary treatments, he said.

A sudden increase in medicine prices can place an additional burden on these individuals, potentially compromising their health outcomes, Tagore said.

"I urge the government to provide a more detailed explanation of the extraordinary circumstances that necessitated this price hike. Furthermore, I propose the establishment of an independent review committee to assess the real impact of this increase on patients and healthcare providers," he said in the letter dated October 25.

Such a committee could offer recommendations for future pricing policies that balance industry viability with public health needs, he said.

"Transparency in this decision-making process is vital to maintaining public trust. A thorough review could lead to informed policies ensuring that essential medicines remain affordable and accessible for all," Tagore asserted.

"I look forward to your response and hope for a resolution that prioritises the wellbeing of our citizens," the Congress leader said.