In LS, Kangana Ranaut seeks info on scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports

New Delhi: BJP member Kangana Ranaut, who was allegedly slapped by a woman CISF constable at Chandigarh airport recently, on Thursday sought to know whether the government has any monitoring system for scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to detect any negative influence on them, resulting in bad behaviour towards passengers.

Ranaut posed the question in the Lok Sabha to the civil aviation ministry.

She wanted to know from the Civil Aviation Ministry "whether the government has any monitoring system for scrutiny of CISF personnel at airports to know about their involvement/influence by some negative elements or activities which results in bad behaviour with passengers".

In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the measures taken to ensure professional conduct of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel deployed at airports include a Personal Information System, a web-based project, where the personal and professional profile of deployed personnel are updated by supervisory officers.

Personal Profile Sheet and dossier of all CISF personnel are maintained at the unit level and the same is transferred to the next place of posting. The specific remarks/comments in the personal profile sheet of the individual are taken into account while deploying them at the public interface, he added.

"Social media monitoring of CISF personnel is done at unit/zone/sector level to know about involvement/influence of some negative elements," Mohol said, adding that the mentor and buddy pair system has also been implemented at every unit/airport to evaluate the psychological state of CISF personnel.

According to the minister, regular behaviour detection/soft skill training is imparted to CISF personnel.

Besides, he said motivational and awareness sessions are organised at the unit level regularly to enhance the morale and motivation of CISF personnel to perform their duties diligently and professionally.

On June 6, Ranaut said she was allegedly hit in the face and abused by a woman CISF constable during a security check at the Chandigarh airport.

Constable Kulwinder Kaur, who appeared to be upset with Ranaut over her stance on the farmers' protests, was suspended and an FIR lodged against her, officials had said.

CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) provides security at airports.