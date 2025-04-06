In Sri Lanka, PM Modi launches 2 India-assisted railway projects, visits Buddhist shrine

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday travelled to the historic city of Anuradhapura in North-Central Sri Lanka and launched two India-assisted railway projects before wrapping up his three-day trip to the island nation.

Modi, accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, also visited the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple and paid respects at the revered Buddhist shrine in Anuradhapura, a spiritual city that is located at a distance of around 200 km from Colombo.

Following the visit to the shrine, the two leaders inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signalling system from Maho to Anuradhapura.

The signalling system has been built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89 million.

"These landmark railway modernisation projects implemented under the India-Sri Lanka development partnership represent a significant milestone in strengthening north-south rail connectivity in Sri Lanka," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"They would facilitate fast and efficient movement of both passenger and freight traffic across the country," it said.

Before leaving for India, Modi said his visit to Sri Lanka has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between the two nations.

"Deeply grateful to President Dissanayake, the people and the Government of Sri Lanka for the warmth extended during my visit," Modi said in a social media post.

"Be it in Colombo or Anuradhapura, this visit has reaffirmed the deep cultural, spiritual and civilisational ties between our two nations. It will surely add momentum to our bilateral relations," he said.

At the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, the prime minister also sought blessings from the head monk at the shrine.

"Offered prayers at the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura with President Dissanayake. It's a deeply humbling moment to be at one of the most revered sites in Buddhism," Modi said in a social media post.

"It is a living symbol of peace, enlightenment and spiritual continuity. May the teachings of Lord Buddha always guide us," he said.

The MEA said Modi offered prayers at the revered Mahabodhi tree at the temple.

The Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple holds a special significance in the India-Sri Lanka civilisational relations.

It is believed that the sacred Bodhi tree at the temple has its origin in India's Bodhgaya. The sapling from the Bodhi tree was brought by Theri Sanghamitta, the daughter of Emperor Ashoka from India, and was planted there in the precincts of the temple.

"The tree is believed to have grown from the Bo sapling that was brought to Sri Lanka by Sangamitta Maha Theri from India in the 3rd Century BCE," the MEA said "The temple stands as a testament to the strong civilizational linkages that form the foundation of the close India-Sri Lanka partnership," it said.

The prime minister arrived in Colombo on Friday evening after concluding his trip to Thailand.

On Saturday, Modi and Dissanayake held extensive talks following which they unveiled over 10 specific outcomes including seven agreements to expand ties in several sectors such as defence, energy and digitalisation.

The pact on defence is considered significant as it signalled an upswing in the India-Sri Lanka strategic ties nearly four decades after the IPKF episode.

The two sides also firmed up a total of seven pacts including one on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub under a trilateral framework also involving the United Arab Emirates and another agreement on power grid connectivity.