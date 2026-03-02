Inamo raises USD 8 mn in funding round led by Prime Venture Partners

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Quick commerce enablement platform Inamo has raised USD 8 million (about Rs 73 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Prime Venture Partners, with participation from its current investors Shastra VC, Antler India, and Gemba Capital.

The investment comprises USD 6 million in equity and USD 2 million in venture debt, according to a company statement.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm plans to deploy the fresh capital to broaden its network of dark stores, speed up the onboarding of brands onto its platform, and expand into new product categories.

"Within 18 months of operations, Inamo has expanded its presence to six metro cities, processing over 1.8 million orders a month. This rapid scale has translated into strong financial momentum, with ARR increasing more than 10x over the past 10 months (vs March 2025). The current funding will allow Inamo to further support expansion to the next 10 cities and increase its footprint to over 200 dark stores by the end of 2026," the company said.

Further, the company will also use these funds to strengthen its technology and operational capabilities. Founded in 2024, Inamo raised USD 3 million in seed funding in September 2025, led by Shastra VC, with participation from Antler India, Gemba Capital, and Scope Promoters. The firm currently operates a network of over 80 dark stores across six cities.

Inamo provides modular full-stack solutions including dark store management, last-mile delivery, and D2C seller services for brands, quick commerce platforms and online marketplaces. PTI ANK ANK DR DR