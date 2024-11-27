Inaugural round of key India-Japan dialogue on economic security, strategic trade held in Tokyo

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The first round of the India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, was held in Tokyo on Wednesday during which the two sides underscored the need for "closer collaboration" to protect economic interests and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors.

Both sides also agreed to bring "concrete results" through enhanced holistic collaboration in focus areas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri co-chaired the 1st round of India-Japan Dialogue on Economic Security, including Strategic Trade and Technology, in Tokyo on November 27, 2024 along with Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Masataka Okano," the MEA said in a statement.

The dialogue, attended by stakeholder ministries, departments and agencies from both the governments, was announced during the India-Japan 2+2 ministerial meeting held in New Delhi on August 20.

The meeting in Tokyo provided an "opportunity to exchange views on respective economic security policies, strengthen partnership for building industrial and technological resilience and promote collaboration in research and application of key technologies", the MEA said.

Both sides underscored the need for closer collaboration to "protect economic interests, and build resilient supply chains and critical infrastructure in identified sectors, by way of policy facilitation" for business and academic partnerships between relevant actors in India and Japan, the statement added.

"They also explored ways to facilitate talent exchange and upskilling in fields of common interest," it said.

The two sides recognised the dialogue as a significant and timely step to bring contemporary relevance to the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. PTI KND RC