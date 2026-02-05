Incidents of technical faults in flights have come down in three years: Minister

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The number of technical fault cases in flights has reduced in the past three years, and just 353 such incidents were reported last year, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

A total of 421 cases of technical faults were reported in 2024, less than 448 such incidents registered in the preceding year, according to data presented by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, in the Lok Sabha.

"During the last three years, technical faults reported in flights have decreased," Mohol said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has a systematic safety oversight mechanism in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) encompassing all the aircraft and airport operators. The oversight process includes surveillance, spot checks and regulatory audits, the minister said.

The deficiencies observed during these audits are followed up with airlines for effective and corrective actions/closure. In case any violations/non-compliance with regulations are detected, enforcement actions are taken by DGCA, he added.

"DGCA has also issued an Airworthiness Advisory Circular (AAC), which requires the operator to report all occurrences to DGCA," the minister said.

Besides, DGCA also released a general safety circular on June 19, 2025, titled 'Comprehensive Special Audit to Assess the Aviation Ecosystem and Strengthen Aviation Safety Architecture', Mohol said. PTI IAS RAM HVA