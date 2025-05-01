Incoming cargo operations begin at Arunachal's Donyi Polo airport

Itanagar, May 1 (PTI) Incoming cargo operations officially commenced via passenger terminal at Donyi Polo Airport here on Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The inbound cargo services by IndiGo started during the day, while the outbound operations will begin shortly, Khandu said in a social media post.

The services will ensure faster delivery of essential goods, parcels, and business consignments directly to Itanagar.

These will support local traders and entrepreneurs with quicker, cost-effective logistics, Khandu said.

The chief minister said the start of the services will result in improved access to medical supplies, enhanced emergency healthcare response, and convenience for passengers who can now receive cargo during their travel.

These cargo services would boost the local economy through efficient supply chain operations, reduce dependence on road transport, especially vital during monsoons, and enhance multimodal connectivity, positioning Donyi Poli Airport as a key logistics hub.