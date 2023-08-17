Incorporate modern management systems in MSMEs: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Aug 17 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed officials to focus on micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to incorporate modern management systems being followed overseas to support and market their products.

Advertisment

Chairing a review meeting on MSMEs, ports, fishing harbours and fish landing centres, he asked officials to pay attention on transfer of technology to ensure that MSMEs produce quality and innovative products.

"It is also necessary to supply power at low cost and extend loans at lesser interest rates to the MSMEs while providing them the best available technology and global marketing facilities to make them competitive," said Reddy in a press release.

He instructed officials to coordinate with the Centre for enabling MSMEs to follow the best management practices to produce globally acclaimed qualitative and innovative products.

Advertisment

The chief minister called for dividing MSMEs into clusters in handloom and granite sectors to develop the necessary infrastructure.

Further, he took stock of progress being made at Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Kakinada gateway ports, and fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

Officials told the chief minister that Rs 3,736 crore Ramayapatnam Port will have 19 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 138 million metric tonne, whose north and south breakwater works are nearing completion while dredging and reclamation works would be completed by September.

Advertisment

Likewise, Machilipatnam Port, being built at an expenditure of Rs 5,155 crore will be equipped with 16 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 115 million metric tonne. In the first phase, it will be equipped with four berths to handle a cargo capacity of 35 million tonne.

Similarly, Mulapeta Port works in Srikakulam district which is being built at a cost of Rs 4,361 crore will have 10 berths with an annual cargo handling capacity of 83 million metric tonne.

Meanwhile, officials informed the chief minister that the fishing harbour being built under the first phase at Uppada is half way (55 per cent) and those at Machilipatnam (56 per cent), Nizampatnam (62 per cent) and Juvvaladinne (86 per cent) respectively.

Juvvaladinne fishing harbour is expected to be ready in 40 days while fishing harbours at Budagatlapalem, Pudimadaka, Kothapatnam, Odarevu and Biyyaputippa will be taken up in the second phase, they said. PTI STH KH