Increase share of states in Central taxes pool to 48 pc, MP CM tells 16th Finance Commission

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked the 16th Finance Commission to increase the share of states in the Central taxes pool from the current 44 per cent to 48 per cent to ensure the nation's development.

Developed India cannot be built without a developed Madhya Pradesh, Yadav said while addressing a meeting with the chairperson and members of 16th Central Finance Commission at Kushabhau Thackeray International Convention Centre here.

"The strength of the nation lies in the strength of the states. Therefore, the share of the states in Central taxes and revenue receipts, i.e. grants, must be increased. By getting more financial grants from the Union government, the states will be able to achieve their long-term goals in the short term," the CM said.

Asserting that MP was progressing rapidly in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, education, health, forest, tourism, urban development and industrial development, he said strong financial support/grants are required from the Central government for further development in these areas.

"We will fulfil the resolution of developed Madhya Pradesh. Right now the state's budget is about Rs 3.5 lakh crore. We aim to double it in the next five years," he said while highlighting the state government's work alongside Rajasthan in the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal river linking project and Maharashtra government on the Tapti River Project.

"The Union government has allocated Rs 90,000 crore for the Parvati-Kalisindh-ChambalNational River Linking Project. Similarly, we have moved ahead with the Uttar Pradesh government for the Ken-Betwa Link National Project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed bhumi pujan for both projects. Twenty years ago, only 7 lakh hectares of agricultural land was irrigated in MP. This figure is now 48 lakh hectares," Yadav said.

Due to policies of the state government, farmers are taking up organised farming in a major way, he said at the meeting with the Finance Commission.

Referring to the recent Global Investors Summit (GIS) and Regional Industries Conclave (RIC), Yadav said investors were coming to MP due to the government's 18 new industrial policies.

"MP has received investment proposals worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore through RIC and GIS. This is a symbol of increasing trust in us. We are creating industry cells in every collectorate, due to which investors will not face any difficulty even at the district level. We are making trade and business easier in the state," Yadav said.

He also said efforts are on to ensure MP produces more than 20 per cent of the country's milk, which will bring prosperity to farmers and those rearing cattle.

"The MP government will give solar pumps to all 30 lakh farmers in the next three years. With this, our farmers will become energy providers along with food providers. Our government is going to give electricity connection to farmers for just Rs 5," he added.

The CM also highlighted new initiatives, including an air ambulance service that has helped airlift critical patients to big hospitals.

