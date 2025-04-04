Increase soybean consumption to tackle protein deficiency in India: Industry body official

Indore, Apr 4 (PTI) The consumption of soybean must be increased manifold in the country to tackle protein deficiency, a top functionary of the Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association said here on Friday.

The average per capita soybean consumption in the country on a daily basis is just two grams, Dr Suresh Itapu, Chairman of Soy Food Promotion and Welfare Association, told reporters during a conference.

"The level of protein deficiency in India is very high. Many non-vegetarians too are suffering from this deficiency. To overcome protein deficiency among citizens, the government should promote soybean consumption and declare 2026 as 'Soybean Year'. The average per capita consumption of soybean in the country is two grams per day, which needs to be increased to 15 to 20 grams," he said.

"The per capita consumption of soybean in China and Japan on a daily basis is 40 grams and 30 grams, respectively. There are about 3,000 soy milk and tofu producers in India, but they are unable to get good quality raw material. We are demanding that the Indian government allow these producers to import high quality soybean from America at low tariff," Itapu added.

He was here to take part in the 'Farm to Fork: Bridging the Protein Gap In India Through Sustainable Soy Foods' conference.

United States Soybean Export Council (USSEC) Regional Director Kevin Roepke also participated in the conference.

On the question of how the US reciprocal tariff policy will affect bilateral soybean trade with India, Roepke told reporters that it was too early to say anything about this.

"We believe there are many opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation between the US and India in the field of soybean," he said.

The US is counted among the top producers and exporters of soybean in the world. PTI HWP MAS BNM