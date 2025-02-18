InCred acquires Dubai-based Arrow Capital

Dubai, Feb 18 (PTI) India’s diversified financial services firm InCred Group has announced the acquisition of Arrow Capital (DIFC) Limited, a leading boutique financial services firm based in Dubai.

Arrow Capital, founded in 2016 and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has established itself as a trusted advisor to ultra-high net worth individuals, families, trusts, and corporate entities worldwide.

This move marks a significant expansion of InCred's global capabilities across wealth management, investment banking, and asset management, while strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa.

Following the acquisition, InCred Global Wealth, with offices in Dubai, Singapore, and London, will manage assets exceeding USD 2 billion.

“The acquisition of Arrow Capital marks a significant milestone in InCred's journey toward becoming a global leader in diversified financial services. Arrow's deep understanding of the Middle Eastern and African markets, combined with its strong client relationships and broad service offerings, will significantly enhance our ability to serve the sophisticated needs of clients across various segments,” Bhupinder Singh, Founder and CEO of InCred Group said.

Rohit Nanani, Founder and CEO of Arrow Capital, said joining forces with InCred presents an exciting opportunity to leverage combined strengths.

“InCred's innovative approach and Arrow's expertise across multiple financial domains create a powerful synergy that will drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” he said.

The acquisition will integrate Arrow Capital into InCred's global operations, further strengthening its international presence in Dubai, alongside existing offices in Singapore and London. This move is expected to accelerate InCred's growth trajectory across multiple business lines. PTI COR ANU ANU