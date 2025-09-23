InCred, Analah-led consortium invests in PRISM-backed OYO Assets

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) PRISM, parent firm of travel tech platform OYO, on Tuesday said a consortium of investors led by InCred and Analah has invested Rs 50 crore in Sunday PropTech Limited, also known as OYO Assets.

Sunday PropTech is focused on acquiring and developing hotels in India across premium and mid-premium segments.

These hotels are operated under PRISM's brands such as Sunday Hotels, Palette Hotels, Townhouse and others.

PRISM's company-serviced hotel portfolio in India spans over 1,300 hotels nationwide.

With Sunday PropTech, PRISM plans to accelerate expansion, including the launch of 40 new four- and five-star Sunday Hotels in India and elsewhere in FY26 across metros, non-metros, wildlife reserves, and pilgrimage destinations, OYO stated.

Saurabh Jhalaria, Chief Investment Officer, InCred, said, "In India we have already seen listed companies like Samhi Hotels, Chalet Hotels and Brigade Hotels build large portfolios of premium assets in partnership with global brands. Sunday PropTech is taking a similar approach, but with the added advantage of PRISM's strong technology stack and brands like Sunday Hotels." Vaishali Dhankani, Founder & CEO, Analah, said, "Hospitality assets in India are undergoing a transformation as operators and investors professionalise management and bring in stronger yield discipline. Sunday PropTech, with access to PRISM's brands and execution capabilities, is poised to scale quickly. For us, it is a solid opportunity to back quality Indian hotels with long-term value potential." PTI RSN HVA