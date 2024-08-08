Incuspaze takes on lease 4 lakh sq ft office space from Bhutani Infra to open co-working centre

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Coworking firm Incuspaze has taken on a lease 4 lakh square feet of office space in Noida to expand the business and cater to the rising demand for flexible workspace.

Incuspaze, founded in 2016, has 44 centres across 18 cities and a total portfolio of 3.5 million square feet. The company was founded by UK-based entrepreneur and investor Sanjay Choudhary.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has taken office space from Bhutani Infra.

"The company has taken a lease of 4 lakh square feet of office space in the Alphathum building, located in Sector 90, Noida Expressway," Incuspaze said.

Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner, Incuspaze, said, "Our recent expansions, including significant leases in Gurgaon, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur and Lucknow, highlight our dedication to meeting the rising demand for flexible workspaces across the nation." The company is focused on offering tailored solutions that cater to the unique requirements of MNCs, he added.

Ashish Bhutani, Chief Executive Officer of Bhutani Group, stated, "It is our constant endeavour to offer state-of-the-art office spaces to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses." Property consultant Colliers India facilitated the deal between Incuspaze and Bhutani Infra. PTI MJH DR