Incuspaze takes on lease 57,351 sq ft office space in Mumbai for co-working centre

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Co-working firm Incuspaze has taken on lease 57,351 square feet office area in Mumbai to expand its business amid rising demand for premium flexible workspace.

The company has taken office space in 'Hiranandani Light Hall Business Park' at Andheri West. The workspace is spread across three floors and is designed to accommodate up to 800 workstations, the company said.

Recently, Incuspaze took on lease 5.8 lakh square feet in Delhi-NCR and 1.15 lakh square feet office space lease in Whitefield, Bengaluru. It plans to expand 2 million square feet of workspace over the next two years in South India.

Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3.5 million square feet with the aim to revolutionise workspace experiences.

The expansion into Mumbai is driven by the increasing presence of multinational corporations (MNCs) and foreign direct investment (FDI) in the city.

"This new facility is a testament to our commitment to providing flexible and high-quality office solutions that cater to the diverse needs of today's businesses," Sanjay Choudhary, CEO & Founder of Incuspaze, said.

The new location will offer an unparalleled working environment and foster productivity and growth for its clients, he added.

Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner at Incuspaze, said the company would cater to Mumbai's dynamic business environment and growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

"Our new facilities are designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and productivity, providing businesses of all sizes with the flexibility and resources they need to thrive," he added.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze is one of the leading workspace providers. The company's diverse services cater to enterprises, MSMEs and startups providing hassle-free managed office, co-working and traditional workspace solutions.