Incuspaze takes on lease 5.8 lakh sq feet office space in Gurugram

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Co-working firm Incuspaze on Monday said it has taken on lease around 5.8 lakh square feet in Gurugram to expand business amid rising demand for flexible workspace from corporates.

Incuspaze has taken on lease 2.2 lakh square feet in M3M's commercial project on Golf Course Extension in Gurugram.

Additionally, Incuspaze has taken on lease around 3.5 lakh sq ft in Udyog Vihar Gurugram.

Sanjay Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Incuspaze, said, "Incuspaze expansion marks a significant step in our growth strategy, allowing us to better serve our clients with managed office solutions." "The Golf Course Extension Road and Udyog Vihar locations are pivotal for businesses looking for connectivity and convenience. We are committed to delivering exceptional workspace solutions that foster innovation and productivity," Choudhary added.

Sanjay Chatrath, Managing Partner at Incuspaze, said the outlook for the office market remains positive.

"The growth is driven by multinational companies and Global Capability Centres, with an enduring presence of a skilled talent pool attracting a broader spectrum of companies. We are expanding our presence in key strategic locations with a robust infrastructure." Established in 2016, Incuspaze has a presence in 44 locations across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 3 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH SHW