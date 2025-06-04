Incuspaze's arm FlexLeaze aims Rs 175cr revenue in FY26 from fit-out lease services

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Co-working player Incuspaze has set up a new company FlexLeaze to provide end-to-end office leasing solutions to corporates and is targeting to achieve a revenue of Rs 150-175 crore this fiscal.

Established in 2016, Incuspaze provides managed office spaces and currently has more than 50 centres across 18 cities with a total portfolio of 40 lakh sq ft.

Gurugram-based Incuspaze has appointed Rahul Sarin as co-founder and CEO of FlexLeaze, which was established recently.

With this strategic expansion, Incuspaze steps into the fit-out lease services segment within managed office spaces.

"FlexLeaze is projecting revenues between Rs 150 crore and Rs 175 crore for 2025-26 fiscal, underpinned by a strong order book and strategic partnerships with large enterprises and global MNCs," Sarin said.

This growth is being propelled by a market-wide pivot toward managed, scalable workspace solutions and asset-light business models, he added.

FlexLeaze said it will provide operating lease solutions, with offerings like wet lease, dry lease, residual management and sale and leaseback, that redefine corporate asset management. Its core offerings are office fit-out leasing, IT leasing, plant and machinery leasing, and warehouse leasing.

"At the core is our 'Fitout-as-a-Service' model, which enables companies to deploy high-quality office environments without the burden of ownership. Clients benefit from improved cash flow management, enhanced financial ratios, and 100 per cent tax-deductible lease payments," Sarin said.

By retaining capital for core operations rather than locking it into depreciating assets, businesses can fund growth initiatives, stay agile, and scale with confidence, he added.

Sarin noted that India’s office space demand surged in 2024, with 89 million square feet of gross leasing across major cities. The demand for flexible office space is also growing.

"Looking ahead, we expect the flexible leasing market to grow at a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 30-40 per cent over the next three years," he added. PTI MJH DR