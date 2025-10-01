Indegene acquires US-based marketing services agency BioPharm

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Healthcare tech firm Indegene on Wednesday said it has acquired BioPharm, a Pennsylvania-based specialised marketing services agency and part of Omnicom Health Group.

Total purchase consideration amount is up to USD 106 million, subject to cash/net working capital adjustments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"This acquisition reinforces our position as the preferred tech-native, commercialisation partner for the life sciences industry, helping clients unlock greater strategic value from their marketing and AdTech investments," Manish Gupta, Chairman and CEO of Indegene, said.

Founded in 2005, BioPharm's clients include 17 of the world's top 25 biopharma organisations.