Indegene ties up with Microsoft to help life sciences firms to scale up generative AI adoption

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Healthcare tech firm Indegene on Thursday said it has tied up with Microsoft to empower global life sciences firms to scale up the adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) services, thereby driving faster innovation at scale.

The companies have committed to developing resources in medical and technology tools to co-innovate generative AI services and workflows across commercial, medical, regulatory, and clinical functions.

"GenAI presents a once-in-a-decade opportunity for life sciences companies to modernize business processes and reimagine the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations throughout the value chain.

"Using GenAI, we're closely working with many of our clients to solve specific business problems, with nearly 50 real-world use cases already in an advanced pilot stage," Indegene CTO Tarun Mathur said.

Microsoft India & South Asia Chief Operating Officer Alok Lall said Generative AI is profoundly shaping every industry, including life sciences, by offering unprecedented avenues for healthcare technology advancements.

"By seamlessly integrating Indegene's domain knowledge with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Copilot, we stand at the forefront of advancing generative AI within the life sciences sector," he added.

This collaborative effort empowers life sciences companies to fully harness AI's capabilities, fostering innovation and scalability within the industry, Lall said. PTI MSS TRB