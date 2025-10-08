Indel Money to raise up to Rs 300 cr via public issue of NCDs

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Gold loan financier Indel Money on Wednesday announced its sixth public issue of Secured NCDs with objective to raise up to Rs 300 crore to fund business growth.

The issue opens on October 13, 2025, and closes on October 28, 2025, Indel Money said in a statement.

The Secured NCDs come with the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The issue includes a base issue size for an amount of up to Rs 150 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 150 crore, aggregating up to Rs 300 crore, it said.

The funds raised through this issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/ prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company (at least 75 per cent) and general corporate purposes (a maximum of up to 25 per cent), it said.

*** Pramerica Life partners with Equitas Small Finance Bank for distribution of products * Pramerica Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).

The collaboration is aimed at strengthening Pramerica Life's distribution network and extending life insurance access to families across India - from metropolitan centres to rural heartlands, a joint statement said.

Through this partnership, Pramerica Life will leverage Equitas' extensive network of nearly 1,000 outlets and 375 ATMs to offer a comprehensive suite of retail and group life insurance solutions, it said.

The product portfolio will include life, savings, and health-focused plans, along with Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) that combine investment opportunities with insurance benefits.

The partnership will be implemented in phases and will also extend to microfinance and loan protection segments, thereby addressing the financial security needs of a broad customer base. PTI DP DP SHW