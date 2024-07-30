INDI alliance has no nationalistic thinking: Goyal

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday attacked Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on his speech a day earlier, stating that the INDI alliance has no nationalistic thinking and no positive agenda to offer to the people of the country.

Goyal, who is also the commerce and industry minister, said Gandhi has made all baseless claims during his speech.

The country's economy was in bad shape when the Modi government took charge in 2014.

Gandhi on Monday said an atmosphere of fear prevails all around with a group of six trapping the entire country in a 'chakravyuh' and promised that the INDIA bloc will break it.

"Very clearly, the speech of Mr Rahul Gandhi yesterday (Monday) demonstrated that just to cast aspersions or make certain barbs on constitutional authorities and persons in the country, he has clearly showed that the so called INDI alliance, UPA in its new name, has no nationalist thinking and except for making irrational claims and demands, (they) have no positive agenda to offer to the people of India," Goyal told reporters here.

Goyal ladder that the Lok Sabha Speaker had to repeatedly tell the leader of opposition to maintain the dignity of the House and not to make baseless claims.

The minister added that Gandhi's speech has only demonstrated the hollow thinking of the UPA.

Goyal said when the UPA was in power, it did not implement the legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers -- an issue that is raised often both inside and outside the House. PTI RR TRB