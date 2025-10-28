India 4th largest renewable energy producer at 257 GW: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said India is the fourth-largest nation in the world in terms of renewable energy capacity, at 257 GW, a three-fold jump from 81 GW in 2014.

Addressing the 8th session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly, the union minister of new and renewable energy said India's solar capacity increased from 2.8 GW in 2014 to 128 GW today.

He said, "India is now the world's 4th-largest in RE capacity. Renewables in 2014 V/s Now: 81 GW - 257 GW." He informed that solar module manufacturing capacity increased from 2 GW in 2014 to 110 GW at present.

Similarly, the solar cells manufacturing increased from 'zero' to 27 GW.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved the Nationally Determined Contribution target of 50 per cent capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the deadline.

India's renewable tariffs, be it solar, solar-plus-battery, and green ammonia, are among the lowest globally, he said, adding that this reflects India's ability to combine scale, with speed and skill to make clean energy affordable.

The International Energy Agency projects that India will become the world's second-largest renewable market.

The International Renewable Energy Agency calls India an energy transition powerhouse. And the Climate Change Performance Index continues to rank India among the top performers, he noted.

In fact, among the G20 countries, India is the only nation to have achieved its 2030 renewable energy targets as early as 2021. "We have consistently been at the forefront of global efforts to mitigate climate change", he said.

India now ranks third globally in growth in power generation capacity over the past five years.

For a nation with one of the lowest per capita emissions and one of the lowest per capita energy consumptions globally, India's commitment to a clean energy transition is truly remarkable, he stated.

He highlighted that global solar energy has now exceeded 1,600 GW and accounts for nearly 40 per cent of total renewable generation.

"Yet the progress remains uneven. In sub-Saharan Africa and small island nations, millions still live without reliable electricity. Bridging this divide demands collective ambition and equitable finance", he said India invites all partners of the International Solar Alliance to join this mission to engage, energise, and empower a new global energy order, together, he stated.

India is working on a USD 25 million contribution to the Africa Solar Facility under ISA to support investments in mini-grids and distributed renewables across Africa.

This reflects our belief in equitable growth within the Global South, he added. PTI KKS DRR