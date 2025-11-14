India a friendly country, does not dictate terms to anyone: Vice President

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Friday said India does not dictate terms to any country nor would like to be dictated by anyone.

He also said India is always "very" friendly with all the countries and it wants to treat every country equally.

"We never want to dictate terms to anyone, that is the greatness of us. Like that we never want to ...(be dictated) by anyone . We want to complement each other, we want to grow together. That is the greatest policy of India. India is growing today and at the same time India is friendly with everyone. Yes, we all must grow together, not at the cost of others, but by protecting the interests of each other," he said.

The vice president was speaking at CII Partnership Summit here.

Talking about the investment climate in India, he said the central government has taken a series of measures to attract investments into the country.

Ease of doing business is happening in India as the Centre is bringing reforms in all the sectors including labour laws, tax system, and infrastructure.

"I am sure this is the right time for you to invest in the fastest growing economy of the world. You have come at the right time. You have come to the right place," he said.

The vice president added that huge opportunities are there in areas such as food processing, blue or green economy, and renewable energy.

Digital infrastructure is reducing transaction cost in India and it has also improved transparency and enhanced the ease of doing business, he said.

Radhakrishnan said these initiatives are making the country a reliable and efficient partner in the global trading system.

"I am sure that we are going to be sooner, may be in a year or two, India is going to be the world's third largest economy," he said adding with growth, there is also a need to protect environment.

"We want to grow, but at the same time we have to protect the environment, we never go back from our commitments," he said.

Further, he said the Andhra Pradesh government too is taking steps to attract investments.

It is "creating an atmosphere where investors feel very safe and they feel that ease of doing business is not on paper but in practice," he noted.