India a great power, needs to play bigger role as propagator of peace in world: Nobel panel dy leader

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) India is a great power already and would play a bigger role as a propagator of peace in the world, Nobel Peace Prize Committee Deputy Leader Asle Toje said on Monday.

Addressing an event organised by Pahle India Foundation (PIF), Toje cited PwC report and said India will be the biggest economy in the world by 2050.

"India is a great power already today. It will be a greater power and everybody knows it," he said.

Noting that India is going to be a juggernaut, Toje said, "And I would wish that India would also take a greater stage as a propagator of peace in the world." He said it will be best if India proved to be a benign headed, kind state, and a country that brokers peace rather than be forceful, foisting its ideals upon others, no matter how reluctant they may be.

"You have no idea of the power of this country. You will see it in your lifetime," Toje, an expert in international relations, said.

He said India does not necessarily need to build an alliance or send troops abroad to enforce peace or pressure countries. PTI BKS TRB