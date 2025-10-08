India Accelerator opens 10,000 sq ft co-working centre in Surat

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) India Accelerator (IA) has started a new co-working centre, covering 10,000 sq ft office space and 280 desks, in Surat, Gujarat.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it has expanded its presence in Gujarat, and the new centre will support startup companies.

In September, India Accelerator acquired co-working company MySOHO, which has 18 centres across 8 cities, in a cash-equity deal.

India Accelerator has set a target to expand co-working spaces to more than 45 hubs across 30 cities, covering 6,25,000 sq ft of workspace with a seating capacity of 12,500. PTI MJH MJH SHW