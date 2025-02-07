India achieves 100 GW solar energy capacity: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India has achieved the milestone of 100GW solar energy capacity, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday, underscoring the country's target of having 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India has achieved the historic milestone of 100 GW solar capacity. This achievement is powered by our relentless commitment to a cleaner, greener future," the New & Renewables Energy Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, India had planned to have 175 GW of renewable energy capacity, including 100 GW solar by 2022. But it could not be achieved due to staggering impact of the pandemic which forced imposition of lockdown restrictions.

As per the post on X, India added 2.82 GW of solar capacity during 2004-14 under the UPA regime. This is compared with 100 GW during 2014-2025.