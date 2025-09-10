India achieves 250 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) India's non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity has jumped over three-fold to touch 250 GW-mark from 81 GW in 2014, New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The country aims to have 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

"India's non-fossil installed capacity has witnessed an extraordinary rise from 81 GW before 2014 to 250 GW in 2025. This decade of consistent growth highlights the country's strong commitment to clean, sustainable and renewable energy, laying a solid foundation for a greener future," Joshi wrote on social media platform X.

The minister further stated that this achievement across solar, wind, hydro, bio-energy and nuclear power strengthens our path to 500 GW by 2030 and positions India as a global leader in clean energy.

According to his post on the X, the 250 GW non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity includes 123.13 GW solar, 52,68 GW wind energy, 55.22 GW hydro, 11.60 bio-energy and 8.78 GW nuclear energy. PTI KKS HVA