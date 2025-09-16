India added 23 GW renewable capacity in Apr-Aug FY26: Joshi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) India added 23 GW of clean capacity in last 5 months of the ongoing fiscal, continuing its journey of achieving 500 GW renewable capacity by 2030, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy made the remarks while addressing 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India' in the national capital.

"So far in this fiscal, India added 23 GW of renewable capacity in just 5 months. Now this is a feat that most nations cannot achieve in several years," Joshi said addressing the gathering which included international delegates.

Citing examples of the country's progress in the area of renewables, he said India has expanded its installed non-fossil capacity to approximately 252 GW as of today.

"We have already crossed the milestone of halfway to our target of 500 GW. Moreover, India has also achieved 50 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, 5 years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. In fact, among the G20 countries, India is the only nation to achieve its 2030 goals by 2021," he noted.

He further said that around 2 million (20 lakh or 20 per cent of the targeted 1 crore) homes have been solarised under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The scheme is projected to add 30 GW of solar capacity through rooftop installations.

To put it in perspective, the number of families that will benefit from Surya Ghar exceeds the population of countries like Austria, Switzerland, Israel, or Singapore, Joshi said.

"You see, approximately 51 per cent of countries have populations under 10 million. So that's the scale at which we are operating! Through PM Surya Ghar scheme, millions of households have become producers of clean power," the minister said.

He further said that India's rise in renewable energy has been extraordinary. In just a few years, India has become a global force, rapidly expanding solar, wind, and green hydrogen projects.

"Our solar module manufacturing capacity is now at 100 GW, having doubled between March 2024 and March 2025. During the same time, our PV cell manufacturing capacity tripled from 9 GW to 25 GW, and is 27 GW today. This is a result of bold PLI incentives, competitive bidding, and regulatory reforms," he said.