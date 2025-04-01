India adds record RE capacity of 25 GW in FY25: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The country has added the highest-ever renewable energy capacity of 25 gigawatts (GW) in FY25, registering a rise of 35 per cent compared to the year-ago period, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

In the previous 2023-24 fiscal, the country added 18.57 GW of renewable energy capacity, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy told reporters.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "A great development, illustrating the commitment of our people towards sustainability!" As per the latest available official data, India's total non-fossil fuel-based capacity was 214.677 GW as of February 28, 2025.

On ongoing negotiations over the India-US bilateral trade agreement, Joshi said, "The discussions are going on and whatever feedback has to be given to the concerned departments has been done".

On a question related to unsigned PPAs, the minister, without sharing any numbers, said that the Centre is taking various steps to resolve the issue.

According to industry sources, there is around 40-50 GW of renewable energy capacity for which PPAs (power purchase agreements) are yet to be signed.

Speaking further Joshi said the country's remarkable journey in renewable energy was led by solar, surging from 15 GW to nearly 21 GW in FY25, clocking an impressive growth of around 38 per cent.

"This was also a special year for solar because we have crossed 100 GW this year under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he noted.

A big step is being taken by the government to further decarbonise the transportation sector and domestic households by man-dating the introduction of Bio CNG for blending of compressed biogas with compressed natural gas (CNG) for transportation and piped natural gas (PNG) for households, the minister said.

The blending obligation starts from 1 per cent on April 1, 2025, with a target to increase it up to 5 per cent by FY29.

The solar module manufacturing capacity in the country has almost doubled from around 38 GW in March 2024 to around 74 GW in March 2025. The cell manufacturing capacity in the country also increased nearly three times, increasing from 9 GW in March 2024 to around 25 GW in March 2025.

In another first for the country, the first Ingot-wafer manufacturing facility of around 2 GW commenced production in FY 2024-25.

Joshi said projects awarded under the PLI Scheme for High Efficiency Solar PV Modules have made investments of around Rs 41,000 crore and created direct employment for around 11,650 persons, as of February 2025.

In the very first year since the launch of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, there has been remarkable progress with more than 11.01 lakh households benefitting till March 31, 2025.

Rs 5,437.20 crore has been disbursed as Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to 6.98 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme.