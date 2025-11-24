India, Afghanistan discuss ways to boost textile trade

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) India and Afghanistan on Monday discussed ways to increase textile trade, with Kabul expressing interest in tapping into India's expertise as the world's second-largest cotton producer, an official statement said.

A high-level delegation from Afghanistan, led by Shafiullah Azam, Director General of Economic Relations, held a meeting with the Indian delegation led by A Bipin Menon, Trade Advisor, Ministry of Textiles, here.

The visiting delegation articulated Afghanistan's priority to strengthen its textile ecosystem, create employment opportunities, and enhance training facilities for farmers entering the cotton and textile value chain, it said.

India-Afghanistan textile trade relations reflect strong complementarities, with India being the second-largest supplier of textiles and apparel to Afghanistan, exporting USD 68.7 million in 2024.

"Afghanistan, which imported USD 742.8 million worth of textiles and apparel from the world in 2024, expressed interest in leveraging India's expertise as the world's second-largest cotton producer," the textiles ministry said.

During the meeting, both sides also discussed avenues for mutual cooperation, including technical support and training for Afghan cotton farmers, facilitation of shipments and visas, and closer engagement between industry bodies of both countries. PTI RR MR MR