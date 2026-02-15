India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access on Day 1, expo to open for all from Feb 17

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Entry to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 will have some restrictions on the first day of the event, and the expo being organised along with it will open for all from February 17, according to an official advisory issued on Sunday.

Preparations are in the final phase and in full swing for India AI Impact Expo 2026, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening at the Bharat Mandapam.

"Bharat Mandapam Expo Arena: Closed on 16 February (Inauguration by Hon'ble Prime Minister of India at 5 PM). Open to all from 17 February onwards," the advisory said.

The Expo will also feature 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

The expo will host over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held from February 16-20.

Officials involved in the preparation for the summit said guests will be able to attend the event by just registering on the DigiYatra or scanning the QR code on the India AI Impact Summit app at various entry points.

Those who plan to attend the summit will get access to Bharat Mandapam main hall area from three gates -- Gate 4, 7 and 10 -- in a restricted manner, as per the advisory.

Entry from Gate 4 will be operational between 7.30 am and 2 PM only, drop-offs by cars and cabs will be permitted.

Post-2 pm, access through Gate 4 will be regulated and restricted as per security protocol.

Entry from Gate 7 will open only after 2 pm only where delegates will have to alight in front of the gate to enter the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre through the Business Plaza.

Gate 10 will be closest for delegates commuting through metro trains.

"Access through other designated gates shall remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions as per protocol," the advisory said.

Both event venues, Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, will remain open between 9.30 am and 6 pm.

Shuttle services will ply from parking facilities located at Purana Qila Parking, Zoo Parking Space, and JLN Stadium Parking to Bharat Mandapam Gate 4.

Delegates will also get access to golf cart to reach the convention centre after entering through Gate 4.

Entry will be open from Gate 2 of Sushma Swaraj Bhawan for pedestrians, metro users, dropoff, and self-driven vehicles.

An official said there will be no shuttle from Bhairo Mandir Parking, which has been allocated for around 600 media professionals who have registered for the summit.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 is expected to witness the participation of over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates. The event aims to foster new partnerships and create business opportunities within the global AI ecosystem.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the expo will bring together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments, and international partners.

"Registration for the event is free. No money is being charged. Anyone can register and attend any of the events on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 20th,” a Meity official said. PTI PRS PRS TRB TRB