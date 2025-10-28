India aims to meet clean energy targets, become solar hub by 2050: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that by 2050, India aims not only to meet its clean energy targets but also to become a hub that aggregates global solar demand and drives innovation, manufacturing, and knowledge exchange.

Addressing the 8th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), she said synergy between climate action and rural prosperity is essential for sustainable development.

Noting that India ranks fourth in renewable energy installed capacity and also in wind power and third in solar power generation, she said India's progress in the renewable energy sector reflects the country's commitment and robust policy framework.

"It is a matter of pride that the country's installed solar capacity has crossed 120 Gigawatt," the President said, adding that it is an important step in achieving India's long-term goal of reaching 500 Gigawatt of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

She further noted that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan is ensuring energy security for farmers, along with honouring India's commitment to increase the share of installed capacity of electric power from non-fossil-fuel sources to 40 per cent by 2030.

"By 2050, India aims not only to meet its clean energy targets but also to become a hub that aggregates global solar demand and drives innovation, manufacturing, and knowledge exchange," she said.

She advocated for women's participation in every field, as it is crucial to inclusive and sustainable development.

The ISA's 'Solar for She' initiative is a welcome initiative to empower women through strategic interventions in areas such as policies, financing and skilling, she said.

"Their leadership ensures that solar energy not only reduces carbon footprints but also breaks gender barriers. I am confident that energy access in the hands of women will definitely transform the lives of communities," she said.

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) was launched in 2015, and its founding conference was held in 2018 in New Delhi.

The ISA represents a significant step towards addressing this global challenge by encouraging the adoption and use of solar energy, she noted.

Solarisation at a large scale will democratise energy use, enabling citizens to become active participants in building a cleaner, more equitable planet, she added.

She urged all member countries of the ISA to think beyond infrastructure and focus on people's lives.

She also called for the development of a collective action plan that links solar energy with job creation, women's leadership, rural livelihoods, and digital inclusion.

"Our progress should not only be measured through megawatts but through the number of lives illuminated, the number of families strengthened, and the number of communities transformed," she said. PTI KKS DRR