India allows export of 2 lakh tonne of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The government has permitted exports of two lakh tonne of non-basmati white rice to Malaysia, through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL).

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

"Exports of 2,00,000 MT of non-basmati white rice...to Malaysia is permitted through NCEL," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

India has earlier also allowed these exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). PTI RR DR