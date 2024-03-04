India allows export of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania

New Delhi: The government has permitted exports of 30,000 tonnes of non-basmati white rice to Tanzania and 80,000 tonnes of broken rice to Djibouti and Guinea Bissau.

The export is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited (NCEL), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Though exports of non-basmati white rice have been banned since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply, exports are allowed on the basis of permission granted by the government to certain countries to meet their food security needs on request.

Tanzania is an East African nation, while Djibouti is on the northeast coast of the African continent.

Guinea-Bissau is a tropical country in West Africa. According to the notification, exports of 30,000 tonnes of broken rice are allowed to Djibouti and 50,000 tonnes to Guinea Bissau.

India has earlier also allowed these exports to countries like Nepal, Cameroon, Cote D' Ivore, Guinea, Malaysia, Philippines, and Seychelles.

NCEL is a multi-state cooperative society. It is jointly promoted by some of the leading cooperative societies in the country, namely, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) popularly known as AMUL, Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO), Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd (KRIBHCO) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).