India among key hubs for AI innovation, company deepening India partnerships: NVIDIA

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) India, with its deep base of developers, startups and partners, has become one of the most important hubs for AI innovation, said NVIDIA managing director for South Asia, Vishal Dhupar, while highlighting that the company was working closely with technology leaders across the country to accelerate transformation and supercharge growth.

NVIDIA's diversity of partnerships is critical as AI is not a single product, nor a lone one-off breakthrough, he said, likening Artificial Intelligence to a five-layer cake spanning energy (as the base), with chips, infrastructure, models and applications on top.

Each of the layers has its own diverse ecosystem, and NVIDIA is working with India's technology leaders at every single level of the stack, Dhupar said.

According to him, NVIDIA's ecosystem in India is thriving and growing fast.

NVIDIA said it is collaborating with next-generation cloud providers Yotta, L&T and E2E Networks to deliver advanced AI factories to meet India's growing need for AI compute. Further, organisations across the country are building AI applications with NVIDIA 'Nemotron' to support public-sector services, financial systems and enterprise operations in multiple languages, it said.

In India, adopters of Nemotron and NeMo Curator, an open library for multilingual and multimodal data curation, include BharatGen, Chariot, Commotion, Gnani.ai, CoRover.ai, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), Sarvam.ai, Tech Mahindra, Zoho, among others.

"We are proud to be working with Indian visionaries at every single layer of this stack," Dhupar told reporters during a virtual briefing. Today, there are about 8,00,000 developers in India who are building, training and deploying AI solutions on NVIDIA's platforms.

The "exciting" week of India AI Summit brings innovation and opportunity, he pointed out.

"The activity schedule for this week reflects India's rapid growth as a global hub for AI talent. We are honoured to host the senior NVIDIA delegation led by executive vice president Jay Puri to celebrate our exceptional researchers, startups and developers who are building the nation's AI infrastructure," he said.

Throughout the Summit, attendees can join 15 NVIDIA-hosted sessions covering everything from open models to agentic and physical AI, he said.

"Over 100 NVIDIA partners are here showcasing their latest work using AI infrastructure and open source models. This progress builds on decades of collaboration with India's technology leaders.

"Our ecosystem, from startups to large enterprises, is working harder than ever to solve real-world challenges using advanced computing and generative AI. Together, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate progress in healthcare... industries and digital public infrastructure," he said.

As AI is built for India and for the world, one must understand that AI is not a single product or a lone breakthrough; it is an entire industrial system, Dhupar said, terming artificial intelligence as an essential infrastructure, just like electricity or the internet were to previous generations.

One of the world's largest and most valuable technology companies, NVIDIA is central to the global AI boom, designing powerful GPUs that train and run advanced artificial intelligence models.

Its chips power data centres worldwide, making them critical infrastructure for tech giants, startups, and governments racing to build next-generation AI systems. NVIDIA's heady market capitalisation underscores its massive scale and influence in AI and computing.