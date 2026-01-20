India among most important markets, will continue to invest there: Cisco

Davos, Jan 20 (PTI) Tech giant Cisco sees India as a strategically very important market and will continue to invest there, its senior executive Jeetu Patel has said.

Speaking to PTI here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the company's President and Chief Product Officer said India accounts for the largest concentration of its people outside the US.

"Going ahead, India is a very strategic region for us and we have experienced tremendous amounts of growth over there," he said.

"We continue to make sure that we actually are moving our manufacturing in some cases also there," he said, while giving an example of the Chennai facility that was launched about a year ago.

"So, I think that India is a very strategic part of the world for us and we want to continue to keep investing in India," he said.

Patel said there's a very strong public private partnership culture in the country and Cisco has been very fortunate to work with the administration over there.

"Our goal is to continue to keep serving the best technologies that America produces,so that they can have the best ability for generating tokens for AI," he said.

Cisco works with a multitude of different industries in India and it wants us to continue to do that, he said.

"It's one of our most strategic regions as we move forward," said Patel who frequently visits India.