India among most strategic growth markets for Radisson Hotel Group: South Asia MD

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) India continues to be one of the most strategic growth markets for the Radisson Hotel Group, with the luxury hospitality chain increasing its presence in high-potential Tier-II and Tier-III cities across the nation, expanding to 47 new cities in the past 18 months, Radisson Hotel Group's South Asia Managing Director & COO Nikhil Sharma said on Tuesday.

The Group currently has more than 130 properties in operation and over 70 under development in the country.

Fuelled by 59 new signings in just 18 months and expansion into 47 new cities, Radisson Hotel Group is well-positioned to deepen its presence and extend hospitality access with up to 500 hotels in the region by 2030, it said in a statement.

"India continues to be one of Radisson Hotel Group's most dynamic and strategic growth markets," Sharma said, adding that the firm is strengthening its footprint in both leisure and urban centres, with hotels that support weddings, meetings, and the growing spiritual and experiential travel segments. PTI RSN TRB