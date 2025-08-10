India an 'interesting market', looks to become core service provider, says Malaysia Airlines Berhad

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) India is an "interesting" market for Malaysia Airlines Berhad and the carrier is looking for its acceptance as one of the core service providers that connects the country to the rest of the world, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad, Izham bin Ismail has said.

He also hinted that the South-east premium carrier would continue to operate in the Indian market as a foreign airline rather than forming any joint venture and becoming an Indian carrier and a part of the domestic aviation business.

India is the top revenue generator for Malaysia Airlines, which operates 77 flights per week to and from 10 destinations in the country, followed by Australia and the UK, he said.

Globally, the Kualalampur-headquartered Malaysia Airlines operates, in collaboration with its codeshare partners including IndiGo, across 900 destinations spanning 170 territories.

"I see the urbanisation rate of India is 40 per cent where middle-class income earners are increasing with people having a comfortable, disposable income. A GDP of 6.5 per cent, of 1.4 billion people with nearly 100 airports that India has. India is a really interesting market," Ismail said in an interaction with PTI.

The economic turnaround that the country is depicting is showcasing itself, he said, adding, "we wish to capitalize on the rapid economic growth of India, but we are not. We are not an India-based airline. However, we wish that India accepts us as one of core service providers that connects India to the rest of the world.".

"We see India as a very dynamic country and we want to be part of that journey of its growth and ambition. We know that we are not an India-based airline, but, at least, we would like to be part of 10 or 15 per cent of that journey," Ismail said.

Noting that the two countries are bilaterally strong as well, he said, "So, it doesn't stop Malaysia Airlines to be the ambassador on wings to connect Malaysia and India." IndiGo is a strong partner to Malaysia Airlines, though it does have a good share with Air India (as well) but it leverages more on the former, he said.

He said that Malaysia Airlines is very strong in connecting India with Australia and New Zealand and that it has surplus network flow to China, which currently does not have direct air connectivity with India.

"So we have a hub through Kuala Lumpur to China and we have strong partners," he emphasised.

"India, by ranking, is our top revenue generator, followed by Australia and the United Kingdom. In India, during the first half of 2025, we transported 1.3 million customers inbound and outbound. And that contributes about 11 per cent of our revenue, and 20 per cent in our passenger volumes," he stated.

He said that Malaysia Airlines will be operating 80 flights per day by December 1 this year, from 77 flights per week at present.

When asked if he was looking for a partnership similar to other Southeast Asian airlines, which initially formed a JV with an Indian carrier to start airline business in India but later were merged with them, he said, "Why should I go to somebody's home and create havoc to a certain extent? I would rather visit you from time to time. And I would rather be friends with you rather than trying to build a house in your compound, right? So while it is an expansion strategy of some companies, but (at) Malaysia Airlines, we believe in a deep partnership," Ismail said.

Stating that Malaysia Airlines believes in striking a balance between buying planes and investing in delivering the best-in-class customer experience rather than dump all the money into the fleet acquisition, he said, "We have invested a lot on customer experience, food, cabin services, and we are ordering new planes. So we believe very strongly in working with partners, airline partners." "So you don't splash money to buy aeroplanes. You invest at the right place where it matters most, which is our customer," he said.

Stating that his airline is not evaluating any new destinations this year in India, he said there might be some in 2026, adding that "predominantly our target 2026-2027 onwards is seats capacity. " "We are watching the marketplaces like Jaipur and all that. The team is evaluating. So the strategy now is increasing frequency. A lot of airlines have products in food, cabin, in-flight entertainment and many others, but the other product that we must really not forget is frequency and connectivity," he said. PTI IAS MR