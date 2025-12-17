India, Argentina ink 2025-27 work plan to strengthen cooperation in agri sector

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) India and Argentina have signed a three-year work plan to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in agricultural research, capacity building, and technology exchange.

The 2025-27 work plan was signed between Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Argentina's National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA), an official statement said.

ICAR Director General M L Jat and Argentina Ambassador Mariano Augustin Caucino exchanged the signed work plan on Wednesday.

The plan will be implemented through joint research, germplasm exchange, expert engagements, and structured training and study visits.

It aims to collaborate on natural resource management, sustainable agronomy including zero tillage, mechanisation, micro-irrigation and fertigation, crop.

The work plan also incudes cooperation on animal biotechnology, livestock improvement, production technologies for temperate and tropical crops, digital agriculture, biosafety and phytosanitary measures, and value chain development.

India and Argentina are also deepening cooperation in oilseeds and pulses value chains, agricultural mechanisation—including zero-tillage, cotton harvesting machinery, and drones—and horticulture value chain development, including infrastructure and planting material exchange.

The germplasm exchange will include soybean, sunflower, maize, blueberry, citrus, wild papaya species, guava, and select vegetable crops.

The planned study visits and training programme would cover greenhouse vegetable production, floriculture and temperate fruits, post-harvest physiology, functional food development, veterinary diagnostics, precision livestock farming, waste-to-wealth technologies, microbial feed enhancement, digital agriculture, and sanitary and phytosanitary systems.

In plant and animal health, it envisages region-specific Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) elimination strategies and enhanced collaboration on locust surveillance and management through technical exchanges and best-practice sharing.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the India–Argentina scientific partnership and agreed for annual monitoring and review to ensure effective implementation and progress, the statement added.