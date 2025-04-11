India, ASEAN discuss ongoing review of free trade agreement in goods

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Senior officials of India and 10-nation bloc ASEAN have held talks here for the review of free trade agreement in goods between the two regions, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

India hosted the eighth meeting of the AITIGA Joint Committee to review the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA).

The four-day meeting concluded here on Friday. It was co-chaired by Rajesh Agrawal, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, and Sugumari S Shanmugam, Senior Director - Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia.

The meeting saw participation from delegates representing ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The committee's primary objective was to advance the ongoing review of the AITIGA, aiming to modernise the agreement to be more effective, user-friendly, and conducive to trade.

ASEAN remains a pivotal trade partner for India, accounting for about 11 per cent of India's global trade.

In 2023-24, bilateral trade stood at USD 121 billion.

The next AITIGA joint committee meeting is scheduled for June 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. PTI RR RR SHW