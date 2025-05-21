India assumes chairmanship of Asian Productivity Organization at meeting in Jakarta

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) India has formally assumed the chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term during a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, an official statement said on Wednesday.

An Indian delegation, led by Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amardeep Singh Bhatia, is in Jakarta for the Governing Body Meeting of the APO, being held from May 20-22.

India emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in driving digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

"India has formally assumed the Chairmanship of the APO for the 2025–26 term," it said.

Each year, over 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building initiatives through the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT.

These programmes contribute significantly to productivity improvements in India's industrial, services, and agricultural sectors.

The governing body is the highest decision-making authority and meets annually to set the organisation's strategic direction, and approve major proposals.

Established in 1961, the APO is a Tokyo-based intergovernmental body that promotes productivity enhancement across the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation and capacity building.

It comprises 21 members including Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Taiwan, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Lao, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkiye, and Vietnam. PTI RR HVA