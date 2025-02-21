India assumes chairmanship of regional fisheries advisory body BOBP-IGO

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) India on Friday took over the chairmanship of Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO), a think tank on fisheries sector.

"India assumed Chairmanship of Bay of Bengal Inter-Governmental Organisation from Bangladesh at the 13th Governing Council Meeting at Malé, Maldives," an official statement said.

The BOBP-IGO, set up in 2003, is a regional fisheries body, specifically mandated to assist the member countries in increasing the livelihood opportunities and improving the quality of life of the small-scale/ artisanal fisher folk in the Bay of Bengal region.

The current members of the organisation are Bangladesh, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka while Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Thailand are cooperating non-contracting parties.

The Indian delegation, led by Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, Government of India (GoI), assumed the Chair during the event.

Likhi highlighted that India is committed to upholding and building upon the achievements of the BOBP-IGO as the leadership transitions from Bangladesh to India.

He assured that Indian government would diligently work towards elevating the success of BOBP-IGO to newer heights and will be forthcoming in providing definitive guidance for all future endeavours for the development of fisheries sector across all member countries.

Likhi underscored the importance of regional collaboration, and the crucial role India and other countries are playing in advancing the interests of the developing nations.

Key areas of focus for increased regional co-operation include marine resource management, training & capacity building programmes, research & policy advocacy, addressing Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, resolving regional issues etc.

The secretary urged all member nations to enhance and foster mutual support through exchange of knowledge, technology, experiences, data and best practices.

The collaborations are expected to strengthen region's blue economy, harmonize economic development along with protection of marine ecosystem and help in poverty alleviation.

During the meeting, Likhi highlighted India's developmental policies aimed at improving the well-being of small-scale fisheries and the sustainability measures being implemented under its various schemes and programs, the statement said. PTI MJH HVA