India at 6th position globally in live branded residence projects: Knight Frank

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) India ranks 6th in the world in live branded residence projects, according to Knight Frank.

The US is in first position, followed by the UAE, Thailand, Mexico and the UK. Turkiye is at seventh rank, China eighth, Vietnam ninth and Canada 10th.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank's latest The Residence Report 2025 features India's growing prominence in the global branded residences market, ranking 6th worldwide in live projects. India contributes 4 per cent to the global supply of branded residences.

India ranks 10th globally in the pipeline of upcoming branded residence projects, accounting for 2 per cent of future supply among the 83 countries surveyed, the consultant added.

Knight Frank noted that the expanding affluent base is fuelling demand for branded residences in India.

"India's branded residence sector is still relatively young but is rapidly making its mark on the global stage. Ranking 6th worldwide for live projects and backed by a fast-expanding wealth base of nearly 86,000 ultra-rich individuals, India represents one of the most significant pools of future demand for branded living," Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said.