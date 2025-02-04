'India attracting global niche talents led by semiconductor, EV, defence sectors'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) India's growing economic scenario is creating job opportunities for global talent, especially in sectors like semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), defence and aerospace that have been witnessing 50-60 per cent annual growth, executive search firm and talent consulting services provider Claricent Partners has said.

"The rise in opportunities for global talent, especially at the C-suite level, is being observed across various sectors, with a notable surge in the consumer space. Additionally, significant movement is being seen within the industrial sector, particularly in areas such as semiconductors, EVs, defence and aerospace," Claricent Partners Managing Partner Jyoti Bowen Nath told PTI.

She said, on an average, there has been about 50-60 per cent year-on-year growth in job opportunities of global talent across semiconductors, EVs, defence and aerospace sectors.

Revenue in the Indian semiconductors market is projected to reach USD 8.85 billion in 2025, while the electric vehicle market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 28.52 per cent to attain USD 18.319 billion by 2029, Nath said, adding that aerospace and defence market size is predicted to grow to around USD 48.41 billion by 2032.

Nath further said, while there is a notable rise in opportunities at the C-suite level, this trend is not limited to executive roles.

"Significant growth in job opportunities for global talent is also being observed in the N 1 and 2 positions (levels below the top executive), as organisations look to strengthen their leadership pipelines and build strong, capable teams across various levels. This expansion reflects a broader need for skilled talent throughout the organisational hierarchy," she noted.

In the coming years, Nath stated that sectors such as EVs, the lithium battery segment, semiconductors, digital transformation and AI, and defence and aerospace sectors are expected to continue attracting significant global talent.

As these industries continue to innovate and expand, they will increasingly seek specialised expertise to drive growth and technological advancement, making them key areas for talent acquisition, she said.

"While homegrown companies are also contributing to this talent pool, international companies are playing a significant role in shaping the workforce, bringing in diverse expertise to support innovation and expansion across various sectors," she added.

She also said that many companies that are hiring global talent in India make policy adjustments to facilitate their smooth transition and integration.

"These adjustments often include support such as providing educational facilities for their children, assistance with relocation, housing, and other benefits aimed at helping expats settle in comfortably and adjust to their new environment," she added.

Besides, global talents hired in India often receive additional perks to attract and retain them, like stock options (ESOPs), signing bonuses, relocation assistance, housing allowances, and comprehensive health and wellness benefits, she said.

In some cases, she said, companies may also offer tax assistance, flexible work arrangements, and support for family-related needs.

Top cities attracting global talent, particularly at the C-suite level, include Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

"These cities are emerging as key hubs for global professionals seeking opportunities in various sectors, driven by their strong economic growth, expanding industries, and increasing demand for leadership expertise," she noted.

Among the most in-demand niche positions are those of Chief Operating Officers (COOs) with turnaround experience, Chief Legal Officers (CLOs), and executives specialising in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, said Nath.

Also, she said, there are instances of many Indians, with niche talent and having worked overseas, returning home due to the growing opportunities in the country.

"The expanding industries, particularly in sectors like technology, digital transformation, and manufacturing are creating attractive prospects that encourage skilled professionals to return and contribute to India's growth and development," Nath added. PTI SM HVA