India, Australia discuss ways to enhance cooperation in energy efficiency

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) India and Australia on Thursday discussed ways to enhance cooperation and promote dialogue in the field of energy efficiency and enabling technologies, an official statement said on Thursday.

Recognising the role of green hydrogen, both the countries reaffirmed commitment to being reliable and trusted trading partners for energy resources, and recognised the importance of diversified, secure, and resilient supply chains, the power ministry said.

India and Australia held the 5th Meeting of the India-Australia Energy Dialogue in New Delhi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Manohar Lal, Minister for Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Government of India, and Chris Bowen MP, Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Commonwealth Government of Australia.

The discussions covered aspects of global transition to net zero emissions, practical cooperation and promoting dialogue in the field of energy efficiency and enabling technologies.

The ministers also underlined that the India–Australia partnership continues to play a pivotal role in advancing secure, robust, and sustainable energy systems in the Indo-Pacific region. PTI ABI HVA