India awarded for social security good practices at Asia-Pacific forum in Saudi

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) India has received awards for adopting good practices in providing social security to its workforce at a regional forum of Asia-Pacific held in Saudi Arabia, an official statement said on Thursday.

The 'Good Practice Award for Asia and Pacific 2024' was presented by Mohammed Azman, President of ISSA (International Social Security Association), at the Regional Social Security Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the labour ministry said in a statement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) received five certificates of merit for communication channels, E-proceedings: A case on use of information and communication technology in justice delivery, district outreach programme (Nidhi Aapke Nikat), multilingual call centres, and Prayaas -- an initiative of handing over pension payment orders (PPO) to retiring members of the Employees' Pension Scheme, 1995 on the day of retirement itself.

The awards were received by Ashok Kumar Singh, DG, ESIC, on behalf of EPFO.

These awards recognise the efforts undertaken by EPFO to reform and adopt good practices in line with changing economic and social milieu, the statement said. PTI KKS HVA