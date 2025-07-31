India becomes 3rd largest solar energy generator: Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) India has outpaced Japan to become the third largest country to generate solar energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

India has produced 1,08,494 GWh solar power compared to 96,459 GWh generated by Japan, the minister for new and renewable energy said citing data of International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

IRENA is a global agency for energy transformation that serves as a platform for international cooperation, supports countries in their energy transitions, and provides data and analyses on technology, innovation, policy, finance and investment.

"Thanks to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, India is leading the way in the global clean energy revolution," the minister said.

The development assumes significance as India is working with a multi-dimensional approach to meet its ambitious target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel based electricity capacity by 2030. PTI ABI HVA